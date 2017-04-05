Save the Date – Sat. April 29

People’s Climate March – Central New York

Climate Change Awareness & Action (CCAA)

invites you to participate in a local march and

rally in support of the People’s Climate March in

Washington D.C. The event will start in Franklin

Square Park (Solar St. and Plum St., Syracuse,

NY 13204) at 11am. We will march via the

Creekwalk to our rally point at the Inner Harbor

Amphitheater, where there will be Speakers,

Music, Food, Entertainment, and Exhibits until

2pm.

Come join us as we march for our air, our water,

and our land. We will march for clean energy

jobs and climate justice.

Let’s March!

-CCAA Team

Facebook event url. Save the date! – http://eepurl.com/

cFLyoD

For updated information visit our website at http://www.

climatechange-action.com/