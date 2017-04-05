Save the Date – Sat. April 29
People’s Climate March – Central New York
Climate Change Awareness & Action (CCAA)
invites you to participate in a local march and
rally in support of the People’s Climate March in
Washington D.C. The event will start in Franklin
Square Park (Solar St. and Plum St., Syracuse,
NY 13204) at 11am. We will march via the
Creekwalk to our rally point at the Inner Harbor
Amphitheater, where there will be Speakers,
Music, Food, Entertainment, and Exhibits until
2pm.
Come join us as we march for our air, our water,
and our land. We will march for clean energy
jobs and climate justice.
Let’s March!
-CCAA Team
Facebook event url. Save the date! – http://eepurl.com/
cFLyoD
For updated information visit our website at http://www.
climatechange-action.com/