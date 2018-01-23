17 Injured, Two Fatally, in Kentucky High School Shooting

By Staff –

Fourteen people were wounded, two fatally, following a mass shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday.

Five others have also sustained additional injuries, police said.

According to Gov. Matt Bevin, a 15-year-old student is responsible for the shooting, and will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

The deceased victims were one male and one female, both 15 years old.

Authorities have not yet offered details regarding the conditions of the others who were injured.

According to State Police Commissioner Richard W. Sanders, the suspect walked into the school at about 9 a.m., and began shooting, but police have not yet identified the student’s motive in the matter.

“It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County,” Bevin said. “This is a tremendous tragedy, and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities.”

Another school shooting also took place in Italy, Texas on Monday, during which a 15-year-old girl was shot by a 16-year-old classmate.

Police have apprehended the suspect, and authorities are currently also seeking a motive in that case as well.

