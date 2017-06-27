$3 Million Settlement Paid in Cop Killing of Philando Castile

By Frederick H. Lowe –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The city of St. Anthony, Minn., has agreed to pay nearly $3 million to the mother of Philando Castile, a registered gun owner who was shot to death by a police officer during a routine traffic stop although he was complying with the cop’s orders.

Under the terms of the settlement, Valerie Castile, as trustee, will receive a payment in the amount of $2.995 million, St. Anthony announced in a news release Monday morning.

