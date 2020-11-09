3 Tops Tips for Selling Your Home in the Winter

Selling your home is rarely easy, but it’s even harder to do in the winter. After all, few homebuyers want to trek to different towns when the roads are laden with treacherous snow and ice. Even though New York has been seeing a burst of warm winter weather, colder days are just over the horizon. If you’re planning on putting your home on the market, you need to prepare for the colder winter weather that’s right around the corner.

Here are some of the best ways you can sell your beautiful New York home when the weather outside is frightful.

Use the internet to your advantage

Did you know that over a million homes were sold last winter? This is, in part, thanks to the ever-expanding reach of the internet. Where people once had to go searching around their local neighborhood, most homebuyers simply boot up their computer to browse the local homes for sale in their area. Since the internet isn’t impacted by snow, sleet, and hail, you can rest easy knowing that your online listing will gain some traction (even if your car’s tires can’t).

Invest in the necessary repairs

Home repairs are vital before selling a home, but these problems are all the more noticeable in the winter. After all, homebuyers are more likely to notice a drafty home when the freezing winter wind is knocking on your door. Even though furnaces last up to 20 years, these minor updates can make a world of difference when someone steps inside your home for the first time.

Since 34% of buyers want to avoid homes with plumbing and electricity, now is the perfect time to invest in home repairs that you’ve been putting off. Call your local contractors to ensure that everything is up to code and snake the drains if you haven’t already. These small touch-ups can even be mentioned in your home’s listing online, drawing more potential buyers than you would have had otherwise.

Make it look festive

The winter is known for its cold, dreary atmosphere. The leaves have fallen off the trees and the road salt tainting your snow looks less than appealing. But this isn’t always the case; since the holidays are right around the corner, investing in some cute decorations can make your home look more inviting.

Why not put up some cute string lights and build a snowman in the front yard. Poinsettias are a beautiful holiday plant that adds a pop of color to an otherwise boring, white landscape. In fact, investing in landscaping — even in the winter — can raise your property’s value by up to 12% in most cases. These finishing touches can be the final push someone needs to make an offer on your humble abode.

Selling your house in the winter can come with a host of challenges. Why not turn these problems into opportunities? When you want to sell your home, rely on these tips to make the frightful weather a little more delightful.