4/1 9am-2:30pm: OCC Hosts Upstate New York College Diversity Council Summit

“NEWS ONE NOW” HOST AND MANAGING EDITOR ROLAND MARTIN TO DELIVER KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT UPSTATE NEW YORK COLLEGE DIVERSITY SUMMIT

WHEN: Saturday, April 1, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Gordon Student Center, Onondaga Community College campus, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse, NY 13215

WHAT: OCC will host the National Diversity Council Tri-State Diversity Council’s Upstate New York College Diversity Summit. Keynote speaker will be Roland Martin, Host and Managing Editor of “News One Now.” Event Emcee will be Dr. Carlos Medina, Vice Chancellor & Chief Diversity Officer for SUNY System Administration.

The event theme is “Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders” with a focus on encouraging workforce development, fostering job skills and making connections. The annual summit is free and provides an important opportunity for Upstate New York college students to connect with top businesses and community leaders, while gaining valuable insights to help strengthen their employment choices upon graduation. Students will participate in a series of workshops and network with representatives from organizations and businesses to discuss available internships and part-time employment opportunities.

The event schedule is as follows:

9-9:45 a.m. Registration and Networking

9:45-10:50 a.m. Concurrent Sessions

Topics include Civic Engagement: Self-Advocacy & Self-Determination,

Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Brunch and Keynote Address

12:30-1p.m. Students visit employer booths and network

1-2 p.m. Concurrent Sessions

Topics include Working in STEM Fields, Working in Politics, Securing

Employment in a Diverse Health-Related Workforce, Making a Career in Social Work

2-2:30 pm Closing Remarks and Networking

The event is free but area college students are required to pre-register. They may do so by contacting the National Diversity Council’s Rita Crayton at rita.crayton@nationaldiversitycouncil.org.

The Tri-State Diversity Council is affiliated with the National Diversity Council (NDC) in Houston, Texas. NDC and its associates advance diversity and inclusion by transforming work places and communities into inclusive environments where individuals are valued for their talents and empowered to reach their fullest potential. NDC serves as the umbrella organization to support statewide and regional affiliates, which foster an understanding of diversity and inclusion as a dynamic strategy for business success and community well-being through various initiatives.

###

Onondaga Community College is a two-year college located on a 280-acre campus in Syracuse, NY. OCC operates under the State University of New York (SUNY) system and is locally sponsored by Onondaga County. Bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees are available on campus through the Regional Higher Education Center. OCC is an Achieving the Dream college and has been named a “Military Friendly” school by G.I. Jobs Magazine for its service to student veterans. The College’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility has earned it recognition as a “Green College” by the Princeton Review, a “Cool School” by the Sierra Club and a “Sustainable Campus” by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. A 2015 report titled “Demonstrating the Value of Onondaga Community College” shows students enjoy an attractive 17.5% rate of return on their educational investment. For every dollar of support from state and local governments, taxpayers see a return of $4.90 on their investments. OCC’s 17 athletics teams have won 13 national championships. Learn more about what’s happening on campus at www.news.sunyocc.edu.