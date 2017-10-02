58 People Killed, Hundreds Injured in Las Vegas Shooting

By Staff –

Fifty-eight people were killed, and over 500 were injured in what authorities have said is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The shooter, who police have identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired hundreds of bullets non-stop into a crowd at country music’s Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Paddock fired the bullets from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino hotel, then killed himself, according to authorities.

