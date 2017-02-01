INTERFAITH WORKS INVITES THE MEDIA TO ATTEND

THE 7TH ANNUAL WORLD INTERFAITH HARMONY ASSEMBLY

“LOVE IS THE ANSWER”

MONDAY, FEB. 6, 2017, 6:30 PM-8 PM,

UNIVERSITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

WHAT: Members of the media are invited to attend the 7th Annual World Interfaith Harmony Assembly: “Love Is the Answer.” This event is a collaboration between InterFaith Works, Women Transcending Boundaries, and local faith communities to help spread a message of harmony, tolerance and understanding by showcasing and celebrating the many faith traditions in Central New York.

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

WHERE: University United Methodist Church, 1085 E. Genesee Street, Syracuse

WHY: Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2010, World Interfaith Harmony Week was first proposed by Jordan’s King Abdullah II, an international leader for peace. The World Interfaith Harmony Assembly, which occurs during this week, affirms that mutual understanding and interfaith dialogue help foster a culture of peace. The assembly provides an opportunity for our community to appreciate the beauty and diversity of our varied faith traditions, and to discover the many commonalities present among different faiths.