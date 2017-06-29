Search
Friday 30 June 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

A FREE Instructional Dance Performance!

Jun 29, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on A FREE Instructional Dance Performance!

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

 

The Dick Miller Performance Series presents
Jillian’s Dance Arts
Saturday, July 8th @ 10am – FREE!
Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center
Wright/Wilber National Bank Atrium
24 Market Street, Oneonta NY

 
Previous Post"No Thruway Tolls" Champion Waiting for Governor's Signature

Related articles