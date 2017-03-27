Search
Wednesday 29 March 2017
From Information to Understanding

A Tale of Two Black Prosecutors

Mar 27, 2017Featured News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on A Tale of Two Black Prosecutors

By Frederick H. Lowe

 

MR vision national blk prosecutors - r. seth williams

Rufus Seth Williams

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Two elected district attorneys who are Black, rarities in law enforcement, are facing significant challenges on their jobs, one for alleged corruption and the other for taking a principled stand.

Rufus Seth Williams, district attorney for the city and county of Philadelphia, the largest prosecutor’s office in Pennsylvania, was recently charged in a 23-count indictment involving bribery and fraud. His office serves 1.5 million residents.

Williams was elected to office twice and had planned to run for re-election a third time before his indictment on Tuesday. He pled not guilty to the charges.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

