Search
Thursday 8 June 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

Activist Kemba Smith Credits Prayer, ‘Pressure from the Black Community’ for Her Freedom

Jun 07, 2017Featured News, State/National NewsComments Off on Activist Kemba Smith Credits Prayer, ‘Pressure from the Black Community’ for Her Freedom

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Alanté Millow

 

Activist Kemba Smith pose for a photo with Elder Cheryl Mercer after a prayer brunch at Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church. Internationally known for her nightmarish incarceration and victorious release from prison, Smith now spreads a message of hope. PHOTO: Alanté Millow/Trice Edney News Wire

Activist Kemba Smith pose for a photo with Elder Cheryl Mercer after a prayer brunch at Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church. Internationally known for her nightmarish incarceration and victorious release from prison, Smith now spreads a message of hope. PHOTO: Alanté Millow/Trice Edney News Wire

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Guests wearing beautiful attire, greeted each other warmly as they gathered in the Kristel Room of the Greater Mt. Calvary Holy Church. Elegant crystal fixtures hung from the ceiling and the deep purple decor gave an atmosphere of royalty.

The scene at the Saturday morning prayer brunch belied the tremendous hardships that many of the attendants had overcome – including the keynote speaker, Kemba Smith.

“My priority had become this man. This man that I had put before my family, put before my God, put before loving me and my dreams and goals of what I wanted to become,” Smith said. “So my crime wasn’t that I was criminally-minded, my crime was that I chose the wrong relationship.”

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

Previous PostSummer 2017 Is Shaping Up To Be a Severe Tick Season in Upstate New York

Related articles