Friday 30 June 2017
From Information to Understanding

Africa Among Top 10 Fastest-Growing Markets for Air Travel

Africa Among Top 10 Fastest-Growing Markets for Air Travel

african airlines(TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN) – Airline industry and ministry officials attending Aviation Festival Africa and Airports Show Africa heard some good news and some not so good news.

First, according to the International Air Traffic Transport Association (IATA), the top 10 fastest growing world markets for air travel over the next 20 years will be in Africa. The top 10 fastest growing markets are: Benin, Central African Republic, Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Togo, Uganda and Zambia.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

