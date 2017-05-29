African-American Children Have Higher Mortality Rates Due to Diabetes Than Any Other Demographic

By Staff –

African-American children have a higher death rate from diabetes than any of their peers. For perspective, these fatality rates are more than three times higher than Hispanic children and two times higher than white children.

According to a report released in the May 19 issue of Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, these death rates are non-proportional due to differences in healthcare access and disease management across the nation.

