After Months of Uncertainty, Golden Corral Is Coming to Syracuse

After months of uncertainty, plans for a new Golden Corral in Syracuse are back on.

According to Syracuse.com, the popular buffet-style restaurant, Golden Corral, is now slated to open a Syracuse location by the end of 2018.

Back in 2005, Central New York’s only Golden Corral (located on Fourth Street in Fulton in Oswego County) was closed. But In April 2016, Golden Corral announced its proposal to open a new location on the East Side of Syracuse. The proposal ended up fizzling out, however, once the franchise pulled out of the deal. As of mid-November, the deal is officially back on for the restaurant to open up on a vacant lot at 115 Simon Drive in Syracuse.

Americans consume more than 10 million bowls of soup every year and Golden Corral patrons are a big part of that. Golden Corral has been in operation since 1973 and currently has 200 locations across the country in 42 states. Families have enjoyed all-you-can-eat soups, breakfast foods, steak dinners, and plenty of desserts for nearly 45 years.

The new restaurant will be company-owned and not a franchised operation.

As far as the building’s dimensions go, the restaurant will be approximately 10,308 square feet, roughly 800 square feet smaller than the original proposal back in April 2016. Additionally, there will be 240 parking spaces on the premises. The initial plans for the building included seating accommodations for at least 400 people.

For the entire Golden Corral organization, throughout its history, gross sales have earned approximately $1.53 billion.

Currently, there are five Golden Corral locations in New York State, including Queensbury, Colonie, Saratoga Springs, Middletown, and Rochester.

