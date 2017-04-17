Search
Tuesday 18 April 2017
From Information to Understanding

Al Sharpton to Host ‘First Major Gathering of African-Americans in the Donald Trump Era’

Apr 17, 2017

alsharpton1(TriceEdneyWire.com) – National Action Network (NAN), led by civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton, will convene its annual national convention from April 26-29, describing it as “the first major gathering of African-Americans in the Donald Trump era in his hometown of New York.”

The convention, being held ‘at Critical Juncture in Civil Rights’ will feature high profile plenary sessions and panel discussions around crucial issues, such as voting rights, criminal justice reform, immigration, health care, education, corporate responsibility, economic equity and more, according to a release.

