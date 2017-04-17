Al Sharpton to Host ‘First Major Gathering of African-Americans in the Donald Trump Era’

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – National Action Network (NAN), led by civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton, will convene its annual national convention from April 26-29, describing it as “the first major gathering of African-Americans in the Donald Trump era in his hometown of New York.”

The convention, being held ‘at Critical Juncture in Civil Rights’ will feature high profile plenary sessions and panel discussions around crucial issues, such as voting rights, criminal justice reform, immigration, health care, education, corporate responsibility, economic equity and more, according to a release.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.