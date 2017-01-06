Alfonso Davis Announces Run for Mayor As “Candidate for All People”

By Daphne Ramsey

Alfonso Davis has recently announced his plan to again run in the primary race for mayor of the city of Syracuse.

Davis, a Democrat, previously ran in both 2009 and 2013, losing in primaries to incumbent Mayor Stephanie Miner.

However, this year Miner will be leaving the office, and she will be prevented from running again, due to term limits.

As a result, Davis, who would become the first black mayor of the city, if elected, has again decided to throw his hat into the mayoral ring, running on the platform of change and inclusion, in an effort to “make Syracuse great again.”

According to Davis, part of the reason his candidacy has failed in the past is because of both a lack of voter turnout, as well as the fact that he has been “marginalized” by local media.

“Local media has made every attempt in my prior runs for mayor to marginalize me, as if I am only running for the black community,” he stated. “In actuality, I am running to be mayor for all people, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or economic status.”

“I am a candidate for all people,” Davis continued. “Voters should know that their vote is their voice, and their right of choice as to who they want as their mayor. When voters in Syracuse fail to vote in primaries, they diminish their ability to choose which candidates are on the November election ballot. This election is too important to leave to chance, or apathy.”

Davis, 50, is a Syracuse native, and currently works as an independent insurance salesman.

He graduated from Corcoran High School, and Onondaga Community College, as well as SUNY Oswego.

In addition, Davis also has previous experience working on local political campaigns, including one for former Common Councilor Charles Anderson.

A staunch critic of Miner in the past, he’s publicly labeled the mayor a “bully,” after Miner called for the removal of his wife, Felicia Davis, from the city’s Civilian Review Board in 2011, due to the dereliction of her duties.

Davis’ wife subsequently sued the city for wrongful termination in a lawsuit that was dismissed by a federal court last year.

Nonetheless, currently Davis said he’s focused on the future, not the past, and his goal is to create real economic opportunities for Syracuse residents, as well as continued growth for local small businesses.

“My candidacy is the seed to a new future, which will take into consideration all communities across this city,” Davis stated.

According to Davis, he has a long history of fighting for the disenfranchised and disadvantaged in the city, and his “work experience, integrity, community outreach, and activism are all attributes which demonstrate his ability to lead.”

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.