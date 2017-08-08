Alfonso Davis shut out from Democratic primary in Syracuse mayoral race

By Satoshi Sugiyama –

The Onondaga County Board of Elections has disqualified Democrat Alfonso Davis from the Syracuse mayoral primary race, narrowing down the number of candidates for the second time this week.

Davis, a third-time runner, turned over a petition with 1,893 signatures but the county election board rendered some invalid, which put the final number of signatures below the necessary 1,000, Syracuse.com reported. Those invalid signatories were not registered to vote at their listed address. Some of those who signed were not registered Democrats, either, according to the report.

Davis said he is considering appealing the decision, according to the Syracuse.comreport. After Davis’ exit, the candidate pool shrank to seven.

On Tuesday, another Democratic candidate Raymond Blackwell was booted out of the primary for the same reason: lack of signatures. Marty Masterpole, also a Democratic candidate, obtained enough signatures to run, according to Syracuse.com, sharing a ballot with Joe Nicoletti and Juanita Perez Williams.

In a February Daily Orange interview, Davis touted his credentials to run for Syracuse mayor, saying he is a candidate that represents the people. He identified poverty as the most pressing issue and raised helping small businesses and encouraging them to hire local as his plans for economic growth.

The primary election will be held on Sept. 12.

– Originally published in Syracuse University’s The Daily Orange on August 4, 2017.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.