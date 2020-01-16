Annual Winter Fair Just Weeks Away, New Changes Expected

By Tyronda James

tyrondajames@cnyvision.com

Winter Fair, now in its second year, is just four weeks away and will feature food, rides, music and entertainment typically enjoyed during summer.

It will take place inside the Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds Friday, February 7 through Sunday, February 9.

With more than 25,000 people attending last year and with some new features including two Ferris Wheels and another 12 new rides as well as an Avengers ride, organizers are expecting an even larger turnout this year.

“We’re going to have a Gospel Sunday that will be on that Sunday. A 90 minute program under the direction of Dr. Joan Rucker Hillsman who is Coach Quentin Hillson’s mom. Basketball coach of SU women,” said promoter Steve Becker.

Becker is well known for producing Jazz in the City and the Small Business Show – SOHO Syracuse. He produces the Winter Fair with associate producer Allen LaVenture of Synergy Holdings.

Sponsored by Onondaga County, there will be a 20-minute fireworks display from Majestic Fireworks that will wrap up each day, Friday and Saturday

“It helps drive the economic activity that pays for local government. Sales tax is our number one revenue for both the county and city government,” said County Executive Ryan McMahon “You need to invest back into events that will help grow that revenue, and have people come out and spend money, have people from outside the area come here.

Attendees will also get an opportunity to support a local charity, Music for the Mission, a nonprofit organization focused on assisting the homeless and the hungry in Central New York.

Music for the Mission was founded by Joe Stanley of Stanley Law. His firm is the presenting sponsor of the fair.

“All of us on the Team at Stanley Law are excited to be a part of Winter Fair. It’s a wonderful way to bring our community together. We appreciate the opportunity also to have a presence for our charity Music for the Mission, to raise awareness and for helping those less fortunate in Central NY,” Joe Stanley said.

More information and a link to tickets can be found at nyswinterfair.com. Winter Fair’s Promoter Steve Becker can also be contacted at 315.727.9393 or steve@premierpromo.com. Social media updates for Winter Fair 2020 can be found at www.facebook.com/nyswinterfair.