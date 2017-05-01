Search
Wednesday 3 May 2017
From Information to Understanding

Another Reason to Exercise: It Might Help Your Vision

May 01, 2017Featured News, Health, State/National NewsComments Off on Another Reason to Exercise: It Might Help Your Vision

By Julie Cohen –

 

eyesandexercise1(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The benefits of exercise go beyond fitness: reducing risk of disease, improving sleep, and boosting mood. But can it improve our vision, too? The findings of a new study suggest the answer is yes.

Intrigued by recent findings that neuron firing rates in the regions of mouse and fly brains associated with visual processing increase during physical activity, psychologists wanted to know if the same might be true for the human brain.

To find out, they designed an experiment using behavioral measures and neuroimaging techniques to explore the ways in which brief bouts of physical exercise affect human performance and underlying neural activity.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

 

 

 

