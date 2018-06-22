Anyone With a Non-Criminal Syracuse Warrant Can Clear Their Name Without Getting Arrested

That’s right. Syracuse authorities are offering those with open warrants for non-criminal offenses a chance to get their name clear without getting arrested this summer, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick.

The city police, the DA’s office, and the Syracuse City Court are promising those with non-criminal warrants that they will not be arrested for showing up to resolve their charges. Instead, they have a chance to get their warrant cleared.

“The individual will NOT be arrested and the charge will be addressed and hopefully resolved,” according to a release from the DA’s office.

This offer is not extended to anyone with open criminal charges, such as misdemeanors or felonies. The offer applies to warrants for local law violations, simple trespass charges, traffic violations, disorderly conducts, marijuana possession, and other non-criminal offenses. There were more than 10,797,088 arrests in 2015 alone across the country, so it’s safe to say there are many Syracuse people that can probably take advantage of this.

“This program only applies to City of Syracuse warrants for the types of charges mentioned above,” according to the news release. “Those wanting warrants addressed should bring photo ID, if they have one. If (they) cannot attend one of these dates and have an outstanding warrant, they should contact the relevant Court or law enforcement agency.”

The authorities in Syracuse created this program, aiming to help those with warrants clear their names for job applications and driver’s licenses, and other benefits, according to the press release.

For anyone interested in this program, you can come to the Southwest Community Center located at 401 South Ave., Syracuse, between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on June 29, July 27, or August 24, 2018.