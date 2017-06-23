Search
Saturday 24 June 2017
From Information to Understanding

As America Faces Long Hot Summer, Hate Must Not be an Option

News Analysis By Dr. Barbara Reynolds –

 

 

As police shootings of Black people mount, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says federal investigations of local police departments are bad for police morale. FILE PHOTO: Paulette Singleton/Trice Edney News Wire

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Top legislators are calling for decreased public hostile speech after the shootings of House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise and four others at a baseball practice game of GOP players. No problem with toning down the inflammatory rhetoric, but nice talk alone will not beat down the GOP regressive policies assaulting the health, welfare and safety of African-Americans.

Silence in the hope that things will get better is wishful thinking and violence throws gasoline on the fire. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “We either learn to live together as brothers or die together as fools.”

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

