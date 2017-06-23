As America Faces Long Hot Summer, Hate Must Not be an Option

News Analysis By Dr. Barbara Reynolds –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Top legislators are calling for decreased public hostile speech after the shootings of House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise and four others at a baseball practice game of GOP players. No problem with toning down the inflammatory rhetoric, but nice talk alone will not beat down the GOP regressive policies assaulting the health, welfare and safety of African-Americans.

Silence in the hope that things will get better is wishful thinking and violence throws gasoline on the fire. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “We either learn to live together as brothers or die together as fools.”

