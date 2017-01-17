Search
Tuesday 17 January 2017
From Information to Understanding

As the Curtain Comes Down on the Obama Era, Blacks Contemplate His Legacy

Jan 17, 2017

By Barrington M. Salmon and Brittany Burton

 

final-obama(TriceEdneyWire.com) – With President Barack Obama on the verge of leaving office after two terms, discussions are swirling about his legacy and the place he’ll eventually take among this most exclusive fraternity.

Even as they celebrate Obama’s considerable successes, there is concern among advocates and supporters about the durability of his legacy in light of eight years of intense and sustained opposition from Republicans and the promise by his successor to erase any semblance of the Obama presidency.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website. 

