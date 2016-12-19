Bea González Named SU’s Vice President for Community Engagement

By Staff

Bea González has recently been named vice president for community engagement at Syracuse University.

González had previously been the school’s dean of University College special assistant to the chancellor, and liaison to the Posse Foundation Scholarship Program.

“Bea is perfectly situated to create new partnerships, and build on existing relationships with local governments and municipalities, foundations, corporations, and nonprofit organizations,” SU Chancellor Kent Syverud stated. “Bea has been a champion of our community, and of students from a wide range of backgrounds, and experiences for nearly four decades. There is no one better to lead Syracuse University’s robust,and impactful portfolio of community-connected initiatives.”

In 2001, González had become the first Latina to be elected president of the Syracuse Common Council.

She has also previously served on the Syracuse City School District’s Board of Education.

In her new position, González will work with Syverud, and J. Michael Haynie, who was recently named vice chancellor of strategic initiatives and innovations, to implement new strategies and partnerships to benefit the university, school officials stated.

“Syracuse University has a long and proud history of partnering with and supporting local communities and regional initiatives,” González stated. “This is an exciting new chapter in my career. I look forward to working closely with university leadership, and community stakeholders to take our investment in local communities to the next level. Enhancing the lives of all members of our community has, and will always be at the heart of my professional work.”

The school’s Board of Trustees Executive Committee will approve González’s appointment at its next meeting, and she will step down as dean in February.

