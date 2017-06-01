Search
Thursday 1 June 2017
From Information to Understanding

Ben Jealous Confirms Run for Maryland Governorship

Jun 01, 2017

By Hazel Trice Edney –

 

ben jealous headshot(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Former NAACP President Benjamin Todd Jealous, also former Black press executive, is launching a political career.

Perhaps recently best known as a surrogate for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, Jealous confirmed this week that he is running for governor of Maryland. He cited his long record of civil rights and the diversity of the state of Maryland as being to his favor.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

