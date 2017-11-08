Ben Walsh Elected Syracuse Mayor; City Council, School Board Incumbents Re-Elected

By Staff –

Independent Ben Walsh has been elected Syracuse’s new mayor, in a surprising upset over Democratic nominee Juanita Perez-Williams.

Walsh won 54 percent of the vote on Tuesday, in a city that largely votes Democratic, compared to Perez-Williams’ 38 percent.

Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and Republican candidate Laura Lavine each garnered 4 percent, and 2.4 percent of the vote, respectively.

“Because of this decision, your decision, I know with more conviction than ever that the best days in the history of Syracuse are still ahead of us,” Walsh said during his victory speech.

In the city council race for the 4th District, LaToya Allen won the seat vacated by Khalid Bey, while Bey moved into an at-large city council seat.

Common Council candidate and community favorite Quante Wright won 20 percent of the vote for the seat.

Timothy Rudd has also won an at-large seat, and incumbent councilors Joseph Carni, Chad Ryan, and Susan Boyle have also been re-elected.

In addition, Common Council member Helen Hudson has been elected as president of the council.

Syracuse City School District school board president Derrick Dorsey, vice president Patricia Body, and board member David Cecile have also been re-elected.

All of the re-elected school board members are Democrats.

