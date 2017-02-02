Bessie Coleman, America’s First Black Female Pilot, Honored with Google Doodle

By Staff

Google has honored many individuals through their fun and unique Google doodles, and they’ve done it once again. On January 26, Google observed the 125th birthday of Bessie Coleman, America’s first black female pilot, with one such doodle.

In the early 1920s, American pilots first began trailing airplane banners for advertising and stuntmen and women would dangle from the wings of planes in daredevli feats of bravery. But Coleman had her eyes turned towards the sky long before that. Coleman was of Native American descent and a Texas native fascinated with flight after hearing her brothers, who were soldiers, tell stories about flying during WWI.

