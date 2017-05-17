BET Co-founder Tells Grads They’re Part of a Redefining

By Saraya Wintersmith

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Entrepreneur, philanthropist and BET co-founder Sheila C. Johnson lauded University of Richmond graduates for contributing to an era of reshaping. Ms. Johnson delivered the address Sunday, May 7, at the university’s 187th commencement. She told the 825 graduates they are part of a movement of redefinition, both within the private school and beyond.

“This university has undergone real change in a relatively short time,” said Ms. Johnson recalling a story from her husband, William T. Newman Jr., chief judge of the Arlington County Circuit Court.“When he was in college, his band performed at a Richmond fraternity. Yet they weren’t allowed to spend time on campus. They could play, but he couldn’t stay.”

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.