Monday 26 December 2016
From Information to Understanding

Bias Hinders Diversity in Hiring for Environmental Organizations

Dec 26, 2016Business, Featured News, State/National NewsComments Off on Bias Hinders Diversity in Hiring for Environmental Organizations

By Anthony Advincula

 

nam-report(TriceEdneyWire.com) — Diversity at the leadership level in the environmental sector remains low despite a high proportion of well-educated and qualified people of color in the United States, according to a report released last Thursday. The problem: systemic bias in the hiring process, but also environmental organizations’ unwillingness to mandate diversity when using a search firm.

Diversity Derailed: Limited Demand, Effort and Results in Environmental C-Suite Searches, produced by Green 2.0, found that nearly 90 percent of search consultants – which are frequently used by mainstream environmental NGOs and foundations – have encountered bias on the part of the organizations using them during their search for senior-level positions.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website. 

