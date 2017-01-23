Bishop Eddie Long, Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Passes

By Staff

Bishop Eddie Long, leader of one of the nation’s largest megachurches, passed away on Jan. 15, and his funeral service will be held on Jan. 25.

According to a statement from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Bishop Long died after an aggressive battle with cancer.

Long was 63.

“New Birth Missionary Baptist Church celebrates the life and legacy of Bishop Eddie L. Long, who is now spiritually healed, and home with the Lord,” the church said in a statement. “Bishop Long, Senior Pastor of New Birth, transitioned from this life early Sunday morning, after a gallant private fight with an aggressive form of cancer. As a man of God, with unyielding faith, Bishop Long maintained his commitment to our Heavenly Father, as he proclaimed that cancer would not kill his faith, nor his spirit. First Lady Elder Vanessa Long, Bishop Long’s wife of 27 years, offered the following: ‘I am confident through my belief in God that my husband is now resting in a better place. Although his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate, and be happy for him, knowing he’s at peace.”’

Bishop Long’s service will take place at 11 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia.

There will also be a viewing held on the same day, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

In addition, reports have said well-known pastor Bishop T.D. Jakes will deliver the eulogy at the ceremony.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a mighty man of valor, embattled warrior, learned and beloved pastor, and man I call friend, Bishop Eddie L. Long,” Jakes said in statement. “We will miss his enigmatic catchphrase uttered just above a whisper, ‘watch this …;’ his love for the Gospel shared liberally, and a ministry that impacted lives around the globe.”

Long had been senior pastor at the 25,000-member church since 1987.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa, four children, and three grandchildren.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.