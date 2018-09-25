Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center to Implement New Technology, Call9

By Yolanda Clark –

The recently embattled Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse is implementing a new technology designed to reduce hospital and emergency room visits of patients and produce better outcomes.

Call9 is a Brooklyn-based healthcare service that delivers “immediate care to patients in skilled nursing facilities 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, in the comfort of their own beds.”

According to owners, Call9’s model of care reduces unnecessary Emergency Room visits, hospitalizations and subsequent readmissions in nearly 80% of patient encounters.

“Our expansion to Syracuse—and, in particular, our partnership with Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center—will allow us to improve outcomes and show the healthcare system how innovation can deliver quality, patient-centered care and transform the patient experience,” said Call9 Cofounder and CEO, Timothy Peck, MD. “We are looking forward to working hand-in-hand with the dedicated team at Bishop and continuing to grow Call9’s success.”

Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, which was recently purchased by Clinton Square Operations, will be the first facility in Central New York to implement Call9’s services this September.

“We are greatly anticipating the implementation of Call9 to assist us in providing exceptional care to our residents,” said Edward Farbenblum, CEO of Vestracare, the parent company of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. “The Call9 collaboration will allow our residents to be treated in place and serve as a great resource to reduce overall hospitalizations.”

Last month the nursing home at 918 James Street, formerly known as James Square received preliminary approval in Onondaga County Supreme Court to settle a class action lawsuit with claims including allegations that residents were left lying in their own urine and feces for hours and that the nursing home did not have adequate staff to care for them.

The company was ordered to provide several quality improvements as part of the proposed settlement of the class action lawsuit.