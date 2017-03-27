Search
Wednesday 29 March 2017
Black Caucus Members Give Mixed Reviews on Meeting With Trump

Mar 27, 2017Hot News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on Black Caucus Members Give Mixed Reviews on Meeting With Trump

By Jane Kennedy

 

MR posible cover CBC Trump - ct-afp-getty-president-trump-meets-with-members-o-20170325(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Throughout his bid for the White House, then-candidate Donald J. Trump had an annoying habit of treating all African-Americans as a homogeneous group of people living in communities mired in crime, poverty and hopelessness. When asking for Black voters’ support, almost always before a rally crowd in which there were very few people of color, he would ask, “What do you have to lose?”

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus sought to answer that very question when the group had its first meeting with President Donald J. Trump on March 22. The entire caucus had been invited to the White House but CBC Chairman Cedric Richmond (D-La.) wanted to present a businesslike front and avoid being used as a photo opportunity as many have charged was the case with the HBCU leaders who met with the president earlier this month.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

