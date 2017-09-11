Search
Tuesday 12 September 2017
From Information to Understanding

Black Immigrant Organization Angry about Trump Rescinding DACA

Sep 11, 2017Featured News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on Black Immigrant Organization Angry about Trump Rescinding DACA

By Frederick Lowe –

 

Mr Vision national Black Immigrant Organization Angry about Trump Rescinding DACA - blackimmigrants-daca graphic(TriceEdneyWire.com) -The Black Alliance for Just Immigration, the nation’s largest black-led organization championing racial justice and immigrant rights, blasted the Trump Administration for rescinding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) that allowed 800,000 immigrant youth to live in the United States without fear of deportation.

“BAJI is appalled by Trump’s decision to rescind DACA. By cancelling the program President Trump is again pandering to white supremacists over immigrant and poor communities as well as millions of organizations, businesses and allies that support DACA recipients,” said Opal Tometi, executive director of BAJI, which is based in New York.

