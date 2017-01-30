Search
Monday 30 January 2017
From Information to Understanding

Black Immigration Group Ready to Battle Trump

Jan 30, 2017Featured News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on Black Immigration Group Ready to Battle Trump

By Frederick H. Lowe

 

black-alliance-for-just-immigration(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The Black Alliance for Just Immigration, a national network that advocates for black immigrants, announced that it will fight President Donald Trump’s plans to restrict immigration of Africans to the United States from countries with large Muslim populations. Although most Americans think of immigrants as being from Mexico or South America, a growing number of immigrants are Black and are from Africa and the Caribbean. In 2015,  a record 3.8 million Black immigrants now live in the United States, more than four times the number who lived here in 1980. Not everyone, however, is from a mostly Muslim country.

President Trump has issued an order barring citizens from seven countries with Muslim majorities from entering the U. S. for the next 90 days. It also suspends the entry of refugees for 120 days.  Those countries are Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

 

 

