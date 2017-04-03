Black Lawyers Oppose Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee

By Frederick H. Lowe –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The U.S. Senate has scheduled a vote this week on the nomination of Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, President Trump’s nominee for Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, but the National Bar Association, the nation’s largest organization of black attorneys, judges and law students, has urged the Senate to vote against his confirmation.

The NBA Judicial Selection Committee reached its judgment after reviewing Gorsuch’s decisions, writings and speeches, a process which committee members found challenging because Gorsuch has written over 800 opinions and participated in more than 2,750 decisions.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Gorsuch’s nomination Monday before sending it to the full Senate sometime later this week, where it may face a Democratic filibuster.

