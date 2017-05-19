Black Lives Matter Organizer to Run for Syracuse Common Council

By Staff –

Black Lives Matter organizer Serena Seals will run for Syracuse Common Council in November, according to an article on Syracuse.com.

Seals will run for the 4th district seat Khalid Bey will vacate to run for councilor-at-large.

“I’m running under the Movement for Black Lives platform,” Seals told Syracuse.com.

The 33-year-old helped to organize several Black Lives Matter Protests last year, and currently runs an entertainment company called BlackCusePride.

She will be running on the Green Party Line.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.