Black Man Beaten At White Nationalist Rally Now Charged with Felony

By Staff –

A 20-year-old black man who was violently assaulted during the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia two months ago has now been charged with a felony.

Deandre Harris, a man who was allegedly beaten by white supremacists while he participated in a counter protest during the rally, has been charged with unlawfully wounding one of his attackers in the brawl.

According to an article in the Washington Post, a local magistrate issued an arrest warrant for Harris, after a man his lawyer identified as Harold Ray Crews filed a complaint claiming he’d been injured by the 20-year-old.

“We find it highly offensive and upsetting, but what’s more jarring is that he’s been charged with the same crime as the men who attacked him,” Harris’ lawyer stated in the article.

Harris’ lawyer has also described the charge as being “clearly retaliatory,” and said his client plans to turn himself in as soon as possible.

The Charlottesville Police Department has released the following statement, in part, regarding the matter:

“The victim went to the Magistrate’s office, presented the facts of what occurred and attempted to obtain the warrant. The magistrate requested that a detective respond and verify these facts. A Charlottesville Police Department detective did respond, verified the facts and a warrant for Unlawful Wounding (va Code 18.2-51) was issued.”

Video of the altercation showing Harris being kicked and beaten with sticks went viral after the incident, and Harris subsequently told media he’d suffered injuries including lacerations to his head, a concussion, and a chipped tooth.

Reportedly, white nationalist groups are also currently trying to compile evidence against Harris in the case.

