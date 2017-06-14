Search
Thursday 15 June 2017
From Information to Understanding

Black Millennials Honor the Lessons from Their Fathers – And Father Figures

Jun 14, 2017

By Hazel Trice Edney and Alanté Millow – 

 

 

Ron Busby Sr., president/CEO of the U. S. Black Chamber, Inc. and his son, Ron Jr. Ron Jr. says his path has been eerily similar to his father's, simply by listening and observing. PHOTO: Ewoma Ogbaudu Photography

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Ron Busby Jr. was only in elementary school when his mother died of cancer. His father, Ron Sr., was left to raise two young sons on his own. As a single father of two millennials – Ron Jr., 22, and Miles, 20 – Ron Sr. is now seeing the fruits of his diligence.

Much has been said about “millennials”, the often-used term for young people who have come of age in the new millennium. Somehow, they’ve gotten a reputation for being spoiled, entitled, tech-addicted, even hard-headed.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

