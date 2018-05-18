Brookings Institution: Racial Income Gap Growing in Onondaga County

By Staff –

Onondaga County has one of the largest racial income gaps in the country, according to a new report released by the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program.

“To succeed,” the report said, “older industrial cities must overcome their stark color lines.”

The county is ranked seventh worst in the nation, as a result of the growing income disparity between racial groups, with a median household income of $56,991 overall, and, disproportionately, a $63,414 median income for whites, and a $33,081 median income for people of color.

The numbers represent a 92 percent income gap in the county, and the implications can negatively effect everyone involved, Brookings said.

“Low incomes overall in a city equate to less money available for schools, transportation, parks, public safety, and economic development,” the report stated. “They also make a city less attractive for private investments that create jobs and amenities. In short, a lack of wider economic prosperity in a city has negative consequences even for its economically better-off groups.”

The report’s findings are another harsh blow to a city that has continued to deal with its growing poverty rate, after also having been ranked as the thirteenth poorest city in the nation recently.

According to Brookings, although the industrial cities ranked in the report may have at one time provided many opportunities for communities of color, issues like segregation, and a lack of economic equity have ultimately resulted in an income divide, locally.

“For all the opportunity these industrial cities represented, they did not offer an environment of economic or social equity for black migrants,” the report said. “The black working and middle classes lived in racially segregated neighborhoods. Their children attended racially segregated schools. Many faced different forms of the same racial hostility they had hoped to escape in coming north. Then, as manufacturing began to decline in these cities in the 1970s, white workers and families had opportunities and means to seek housing and jobs elsewhere that discriminatory lending and employment practices had systematically denied black citizens.”

Consequently, organizations like www.greatersyracusehope.org have begun to attempt to address the poverty issue in Syracuse recently.

And, in the end, “only by explicitly providing groups long excluded from local prosperity—particularly African-Americans—with pathways to better jobs, higher incomes, and wealth-building opportunities will these cities be able to deliver a higher quality of life for everyone,” Brookings said.

Click here to view the organization’s full report.

