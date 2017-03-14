Buffalo Group Hosts Workshop for At-Risk Youth, Seeks Expansion

By Staff –

Rev. Gene Coplin, president of Project L.E.E. Inc., a non-profit ministry dedicated to teaching leadership skills to at-risk youth, hosted a program for young males which featured 101 male mentors, at Buffalo’s Math, Science, and Technology High School recently.

The group presented a diverse group of male speakers to the youth as part of its Wisdom In Troubled Times (W.I.T.T.) program, in an effort to increase graduation rates, and decrease youth violence through workshops in city schools.

