Carol H. Williams to Be Inducted into Advertising Hall of Fame

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The American Advertising Federation has announced that Carol H. Williams will be inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame in a ceremony to take place April 25, 2017 in New York City. Williams will be the very first African-American female advertising executive to be inducted among the nearly 200 honorees in the 67-year history of the HOF. She is also the recipient of the David Bell Award for Industry Service.

The Advertising Hall of Fame, which was established in 1948, celebrates extraordinary men and women who have made significant contributions to advertising and society. The Advertising Hall of Fame is administered by the Advertising Federation of America on behalf of the entire advertising industry.

Carol’s career began in the hierarchy at the Leo Burnett agency, where during her 13-year tenure she became the first female and African-American creative director and vice president. This was followed by two years as senior vice president at FCB in San Francisco. Her creative intellect produced some of the most resonating images, slogans and jingles that Americans recall even today. Among them were Secret deodorant’s “Strong enough for a man, but made for a woman” tagline; and the trademark giggle of the Pillsbury Dough Boy.

Carol H. Williams Advertising is the largest African-American, independently owned advertising and marketing agency in the country. Founded by Carol H. Williams more than 25 years ago, the agency is noted for its insights, strategic discipline and creative genius. Over the years, the agency’s client list has included an array of Fortune 500 companies. CHWA has offices in Oakland, Chicago, New York and Detroit, as well as strategic global partnerships.

The Advertising Hall of Fame Executive Committee and Council of Judges elects the nominees for this prestigious HOF induction, which recognizes industry leaders who have been retired from their primary career for at least one full year. The committee also assists the AAF in the programming and sponsorship of this annual event. The Executive Committee and Council of Judges are chosen annually by the president of the AAF and chairman of the Advertising Hall of Fame.

Judges are selected for their knowledge of the history and personnel of the advertising industry. All nominations are presented to the Council of Judges, who make their selection by secret ballot. The election of the David Bell Award for Industry Service recipient is made at the discretion of the Council of Judges, who may choose not to make a selection in any given year.

For additional information about The Advertising Hall of Fame visit www.advertisinghall.org or contact the AAF at (202) 898-0089 or lrubin@aaf.org.

