Carrier Dome Remodeling Project Includes New Scoreboard, Improved WiFi, and More

Replacing central air conditioning equipment, especially when those components have been in use for more than 15 years, can result in major energy savings. For Syracuse University’s Carrier Dome, which has been around for nearly 40 years, a $118 million renovation project is underway.

According to Spectrum News, the Carrier Dome, which has been a staple for Syracuse Orange athletics for decades, will look much different by 2020 and by 2022, the Dome will have air conditioning, which it has been known — somewhat infamously — for not having for years.

“I think it’s been needed for a while,” said King Lee, Syracuse resident. “It looks dated. I was here when it was first built and not the fact that they’ll finally have air conditioning in the Carrier Dome is nice, and I think it’ll really help the school.”

In addition to the central air conditioning inside the Dome, there will be a new vertical scoreboard that hangs from the center of the stadium, state-of-the-art LED and audio systems, increased stadium-wide WiFi capabilities, and a fully renovated roof.

“It’ll change the skyline a little bit,” said Pete Sala, vice president and chief facilities officer in the Division of Business, Finance and Administrative Services. “We did walk around this building to try to really see where you can really see the roof of the Carrier Dome from. How it looks from the Quad.”

Syracuse University detailed all the new changes that the Dome will undergo over the next few years:

Upgraded fixed roof with a 40-year lifespan.

New scoreboard.

Major accessibility improvements, including a new entrance, additional accessible restrooms, five ADA electric door operations, and an ADA-compliant elevator.

New sound and lighting systems.

Improved WiFi capabilities

New and renovated concessions areas and bathrooms.

Stadium air conditioning.

The Dome project, which is part of the $255 million in upgrades to buildings, facilities, and infrastructure included in the university’s 2016 Campus Framework plan, is expected to be fully completed by 2022.

