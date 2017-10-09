Celebration of First Black Woman in Outer Space 25 years Ago

By Frederick H. Lowe –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, the first black woman to fly into Outer Space, recentlyt celebrated the flight’s 25th anniversary.

Dr. Jameson lifted off aboard the space shuttle Endeavor as a mission specialist from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on September 12, 1992. Endeavor orbited the Earth 127 times before landing and putting Jemison’s name into the history books.

“As it was occurring, there were a couple of things that were happening,” Jemison said during an interview with the Observer. “There was a sense of personal accomplishment, but at the same time, there was the whole issue and whole attention around being the African-American woman astronaut, and even more so, being the first woman of color in the world to go into space.”

Today (Friday) Jemison will host a party—25 strong—under the Endeavor space shuttle at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.

Jemison graduated early from Morgan Park High School in Chicago and at the age of 16, she enrolled in Stanford University. She studied medicine at Cornell University, completing her internship at Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center. Later, Jemison worked in the Peace Corps as a medical officer in Liberia and Sierra Leone. She was selected as an astronaut candidate in June 1987.

In June 1993, after her space flight, Jemison resigned in order to launch her own technology consulting group.

