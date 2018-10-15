Center of Hope International Hosting Conference to Help Minorities With Business Start-up and Growth

By staff –

The Center of Hope International is planning a conference aimed at encouraging a culture of entrepreneurship for minorities.

The event, hosted by Bishop Ronald B. Dewberry, President and CEO of Center of Hope International, Inc., will be held on October 20, 2018 at the Marriott Syracuse in Syracuse New York from 8 am – 5 pm.

The daylong conference focusing on entrepreneurship and economic empowerment will include workshops, breakfast and luncheon speakers, and networking opportunities.

“We are excited to feature a diverse list of local and national presenters who are all focused on the importance of building sustainable business enterprises,” stated Bishop Dewberry, MWBEE Conference founder.

Bishop Dewberry, also Senior Pastor of New Life Temple of Praise, says “Syracuse is emerging as a city of opportunity and innovation. It is important that minorities and women embrace entrepreneurship as a foundation for personal and community wealth.”

Conference Presenters include:

• The Honorable Ben Walsh, Mayor of Syracuse, New York

• Dr. John Hope Bryant, CEO Operation Hope

• Sonia Booker, National Known Real Estate & Wealth Expert

• Zibu Masotobe, International Business Speaker (South Africa)

• Jorge Villar, Marketing Advisor and President/Founder of RME360

• Angel Rich, Inventor/CEO, The Wealth Factory

• Alexis Spight, Recording Artist

The Conference is open to all. The cost to attend is $75.00 and $25.00 for students with Student IDs. To register and learn more about the conference and presenters please visit http://cohi-inc.org/mbees2018/or call (315) 469-1106.