Wednesday 29 March 2017
CenterState CEO and UMEA Announce Minority Owned Business of the Year finalists

Mar 27, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on CenterState CEO and UMEA Announce Minority Owned Business of the Year finalists

Good morning,

 

CenterState CEO, in partnership with the Upstate Minority Economic Alliance (UMEA), is pleased to announce the selection of its Minority Owned Business of the Year finalists:

 

  • All Money Spends
  • Cueva Contract Inc. (dba Interior Innovations)
  • SGTR LLC & E. Smith Contractors LLC

 

Business of the Year winners, including the Minority Owned and four other categories, will be announced at CenterState CEO’s 2017 Annual Meeting on April 27 at the Nicholas J. Pirro Convention Center at Oncenter, in Syracuse.

 

For more information please see the attached media release.

