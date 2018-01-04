Central New York Schools Announce Closings Due to Extreme Winter Weather

By Staff –
Several central New York school districts have currently announced they will be closed Friday, Jan. 5, due to extreme winter weather conditions that are expected to impact the area, according to an article on Syracuse.com.
The following school closings have been announced as follows:
- Auburn, Cayuga County
- Brookfield, Madison County
- Cincinnatus, Cortland County
- Cortland, Cortland County
- Dundee, Yates County
- Groton, Tompkins County
- Hamilton, Madison County
- Hammondsport, Steuben County
- Homer, Cortland County
- Lansing, Tompkins County
- Newfield. Tompkins County
- North Rose-Wolcott, Wayne County
- Otselic Valley, Chenango County
- Penn Yan, Yates County
- Port Byron, Cayuga County
- Skaneateles, Onondaga County
- Sodus Central, Wayne County
- South Seneca, Seneca Count
- Spencer-Van Etten, Tioga County
- Tyburn Academy, Cayuga County
Wells College, Tompkins Cortland Community College, and Finger Lakes Community College have also announced the schools will be closed.
Check back for additional updates.