Central New York Schools Announce Closings Due to Extreme Winter Weather

By Staff –

Several central New York school districts have currently announced they will be closed Friday, Jan. 5, due to extreme winter weather conditions that are expected to impact the area, according to an article on Syracuse.com.

The following school closings have been announced as follows:

Auburn, Cayuga County

Brookfield, Madison County

Cincinnatus, Cortland County

Cortland, Cortland County

Dundee, Yates County

Groton, Tompkins County

Hamilton, Madison County

Hammondsport, Steuben County

Homer, Cortland County

Lansing, Tompkins County

Newfield. Tompkins County

North Rose-Wolcott, Wayne County

Otselic Valley, Chenango County

Penn Yan, Yates County

Port Byron, Cayuga County

Skaneateles, Onondaga County

Sodus Central, Wayne County

South Seneca, Seneca Count

Spencer-Van Etten, Tioga County

Tyburn Academy, Cayuga County

Wells College, Tompkins Cortland Community College, and Finger Lakes Community College have also announced the schools will be closed.

Check back for additional updates.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.