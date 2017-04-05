Mark your calendars for a night of indulgence of SoulFunky sounds by Trumpeter Lin Rountree. CFAC Jazz and Wine

2017 is April 28th at the Community Community Folk Art Center. Tickets available now!

Lin Rountree

Featuring | Anomalous People

Tickets can be purchased via PayPal, check, cash or credit card at CFAC.

$30.00/ticket or 2 for $50.00

Purchase tickets here:

Lin Rountree aka The Soul-Trumpeter, is an accomplished recording artist, producer and live performer. With

Five solo projects, Twelve Top 20 Billboard singles, and numerous collaborations with some of the industry’s

top R&B/Contemporary Jazz artists to his credit he is poised to be one of the most renowned artists of his

generation.