Thursday 25 May 2017
From Information to Understanding

CFAC’s Summer Classes are Around the Corner!

May 25, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on CFAC’s Summer Classes are Around the Corner!

Tuesdays:
Beginners Wheelthrowing
Instructor: Katherine Hughes
Dates: June 6 - August 15, 2017  					
(10 weeks)
Time: 6:30pm - 8:30pm
Cost: $200 + $45 materials fee $180 + $45 materials fee - student
Please join artist Katherine Hughes for an introduction to wheelthrowing, 
where students will learn basic terminology and skills. 
Hughes has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Ceramics from Syracuse University
and has studied with world-renowned artist and CFAC co-founder, David MacDonald.
Wednesdays:
Handbuilding
Instructor: EunJung Shin Vargas
Dates: June 7 - August 16, 2017  					
(10 weeks)
Time: 6:30pm- 8:30pm
Cost: $200 + $45 materials fee $180 + $45 materials fee - student
This class provides students with intermediate techniques using slab, coil 
and pinch methods.  Eunjung Shin Vargas holds a Master of Fine Arts 
in Ceramics from Syracuse University and Kyunghee University in Korea.
Beginners and Intermediate students are welcome.
Thursdays:
Intermediate/Advanced Wheelthrowing
Instructor: Katherine Hughes
Dates: June 8 - August 17, 2017  					
(10 weeks)
Time: 6:30pm- 8:30pm
Cost: $200 + $45 materials fee $180 + $45 materials fee - student
For the more experienced student, join artist Katherine Hughes to explore 
more advanced techniques of wheelthrowing. This class will polish technique,
as well as develop and refine your personal aesthetic.
Hughes has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Ceramics from Syracuse University and has 
studied with world-renowned artist and CFAC co-founder,David MacDonald.
