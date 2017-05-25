CFAC's Summer Classes are Around the Corner! Tuesdays: Beginners Wheelthrowing Instructor: Katherine Hughes Dates: June 6 - August 15, 2017 (10 weeks) Time: 6:30pm - 8:30pm Cost: $200 + $45 materials fee $180 + $45 materials fee - student Please join artist Katherine Hughes for an introduction to wheelthrowing, where students will learn basic terminology and skills. Hughes has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Ceramics from Syracuse University and has studied with world-renowned artist and CFAC co-founder, David MacDonald. Wednesdays: Handbuilding Instructor: EunJung Shin Vargas Dates: June 7 - August 16, 2017 (10 weeks) Time: 6:30pm- 8:30pm Cost: $200 + $45 materials fee $180 + $45 materials fee - student This class provides students with intermediate techniques using slab, coil and pinch methods. Eunjung Shin Vargas holds a Master of Fine Arts in Ceramics from Syracuse University and Kyunghee University in Korea. Beginners and Intermediate students are welcome. Thursdays: Intermediate/Advanced Wheelthrowing Instructor: Katherine Hughes Dates: June 8 - August 17, 2017 (10 weeks) Time: 6:30pm- 8:30pm Cost: $200 + $45 materials fee $180 + $45 materials fee - student For the more experienced student, join artist Katherine Hughes to explore more advanced techniques of wheelthrowing. This class will polish technique, as well as develop and refine your personal aesthetic. Hughes has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Ceramics from Syracuse University and has studied with world-renowned artist and CFAC co-founder,David MacDonald.