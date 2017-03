With a unique name like Starlett, this woman is truly a “star” in the making. She is an avid songwriter, arranger, and actress. With her indefinable controlled vocals, Starlett has the creative components to produce a stellar performance. Starlett Brown generates energy and excitement everywhere she appears. Filled with a full rhythm section in her heart, she delivers quality performances that have her audience captivated by the life she brings to her characters. Starlett started her career singing background for various artist such as: Kirk Whalum, BeBe & CeCe Winans, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, Gary Anglin, Natalie Cole, Patty Labelle, Karen Clark Sheard, Shalamar, and Kiki Sheard just to name a few. Starlett has also performed in Off Broadway shows. She is the wife of Elder David Brown, and mother of five children. March 23, 2017 at 7pm FREE and OPEN to the PUBLIC Featuring performances by Tamar Smithers, Erica “Psalt-E Webber”and Shan’Que Johnson-Grobsmith.