Chicago Defender’s Top Executives Resign Over Operating Differences With Owner

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The Chicago Defender, the city’s largest African-American newspaper, has lost its two top executives over differences in how the 111-year old publication is being managed and positioned. Publisher Cheryl Mainor and Executive Editor Kai EL’ Zabar both tendered their resignations last week to Hiram Jackson, head of Detroit-based Real Times Media, owner of the Defender.

Frances Jackson (no relation), who previously worked as advertising executive for the Defender, has been named interim publisher. A new editor has not yet been named and, according to comments by Hiram Jackson in Crain’s Chicago Business, two other staffers were also let go.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.