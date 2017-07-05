Citizens Decry Mayor’s Plan to Put Confederate Statues ‘in Context’

By Jeremy Lazarus –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Veteran NAACP activist Ora Lomax is still fuming over Richmond, Va. Mayor Levar M. Stoney’s plans for dealing with the stone and bronze figures that have been defining symbols of Richmond for generations — the statues of Confederate defenders of slavery that punctuate Monument Avenue in the former capital of the Confederacy.

A civil rights activist and NAACP stalwart for 60 years, Lomax is irked about the direction the mayor is taking when it comes to handling the statues she and many around the nation regard as symbols of hate, discrimination and bigotry. Unlike mayors in cities across the South who are pushing to have Confederate statues removed from public spaces, Mayor Stoney has announced the creation of a commission to “put the statues in context,” while also rejecting any effort to remove the century-old figures.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.