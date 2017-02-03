City Announces Zero Tolerance Policy for Driving Violations in Work Zones

By Staff

The city has announced a zero tolerance policy for drivers who ignore posted work zone signage after a city employee was injured on a work site recently when a vehicle drove past signs and cones and hit the worker.

While the worker is expected to make a full recovery, city officials said these types of incidents put workers at risk of severe injury.

“City crews are out there doing the challenging work of maintaining our roads, water mains, and sewers every day,” Mayor Stephanie Miner stated. “They deserve respect, and a safe working environment. We will have zero tolerance for drivers who blow past posted signs, and endanger our employees in work zones.”

Mayor Miner said the city established the policy to remind residents that detours are not optional, and motorists are required to drive slower around areas that have lane restrictions.

Syracuse police will aggressively enforce the policy “to the fullest extent of the law,” the mayor said.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.